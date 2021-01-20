There’s a temptation to throw in the old towel when things look bleak, like there’s no way things will work to our advantage. If we’re not careful, we’ll open the door to a defeated mindset and miss out on opportunity when it presents itself.
We’ve all missed out on things because we gave up too soon or didn’t believe it was possible for us. But there have also been things that we held onto like a tenacious dog, never giving up on them no matter what the naysayers said, no matter what the circumstances looked like.
In Numbers, Caleb didn’t give up on the Promise Land. In Genesis, Abraham didn’t give up on having a son with Sarah. In the New Testament, Jesus didn’t give up on us by laying down His life for ours.
Whenever I feel the temptation to give up, I remind myself of my wins. Here’s a few: If I had given up meeting my birth daughter, I wouldn’t have written a God-inspired letter to her that resulted in an amazing relationship. If I had given up on finding a literary agent, I would’ve missed out being represented by one of the most prestigious New York agencies, not to mention a firecracker of an agent to boot. If I had given up trying to get pregnant in 1994/1995, then my youngest wouldn’t be here, putting his own mark on this world.
No matter what’s going on in our lives and world at large, God’s promise is that He will never forsake us. Bigger than that, He promises to direct our paths and give us hope where it seems no way is possible.
Isaiah 19 Behold, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs forth; do you not perceive and know it and will you not give heed to it? I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.
Since God can do all things, He can help us trade a defeated mindset for one full of hope while He directs our paths.
Psalms 37:23-24 The steps of good men are directed by the Lord. He delights in each step they take. If they fall, it isn’t fatal, for the Lord holds them with his hand.
Proverbs 16:9A man’s mind plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps and makes them sure.
Proverbs 3:5-6 Lean on, trust in, and be confident in the Lord with all your heart and mind and do not rely on your own insight or understanding. In all your ways know, recognize, and acknowledge Him, and He will direct and make straight and plain your paths.
As we embark further into 2021, we aren’t alone. The God of restoration is at our side, giving us everything we need to persist and not throw that towel into the ring of giving up. We get to choose peace. We get to choose kindness. We get to choose life.
Today’s practice:
1. Flip open your journal or notebook and write down ten things you didn’t give up on that came to pass.
2. In detail, write down three things that you need God to help you with.
3. Pray to get a better insight into the direction that God’s leading you.
4. Follow Him into the bright future that is yours.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise from the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.