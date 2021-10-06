For about a month, I’ve suffered with deep muscle pain in my right arm; from my upper arm to my elbow to my wrist. I wasn’t sure where or why it originated. I’ve prayed and massaged the arm, applied heat and the pain persists.
I haven’t begged God for relief, and here’s why:
When we beg God for healing we condition ourselves to believe He’s withholding His very promise. When the promise goes unmet, we develop a calloused heart against a God who’s already provided everything we will ever need.
There’ve been times when something I believed didn’t come to pass and I, out of my own logic, reasoned that God was teaching me a lesson or giving me a how-to on developing patience. Don’t get me wrong, patience is a valuable virtue, but sometimes we engage with it like a thorn in our side.
God was specific when He said that His promises never fail. (Joshua 21:45) He never forsakes us (Hebrews 13:5) and He’s always willing to heal us in every area of our lives.
Luke 5:12-13 While Jesus was in one of the towns, a man came along who was covered with leprosy. When he saw Jesus, he fell with his face to the ground and begged him, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.” Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. “I am willing,” he said. “Be clean!” And immediately the leprosy left him.
God doesn’t hold out on us. He’s given us access to His promises. We’re to take by faith what we cannot see or feel.
Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.
God gave us authority over the world. We get to apply that authority to our healing and circumstances.
This morning, after my quiet time with God, I attended to the mundane when a memory struck me.
Last month my husband stuccoed our house, which is rigorous work. After he mixed the stucco, a pipe broke on the outside of our home. He turned off the water to the house and we scrambled to fix it. I went on a fieldtrip to Lowes while Mark gathered up the necessary tools, giving the hot baking sun time to scorch the mud. Once the mud was moist again, it was getting old and Mark had to apply it to the wall fast. In order to help, I stayed home from work. My job as his laborer was to scoop shovels full of mud onto a mud board. All. Day. Long.
That’s the memory that stuck me; the lifting and straining of that shovel. Even though I could’ve accessed healing without knowing my pain’s origin, it was a gift that shoved my faith into overdrive. God will always communicate with us how we’re individually able to receive.
By the Word of God, I took authority over the muscle pain. Jesus said He was willing to heal me, so I am healed. I spoke over my arm and received God’s promise.
2 Corinthians 1:20 For as many as are the promises of God, in Christ they are [all answered] “Yes.” So through Him we say our “Amen” to the glory of God.
This week’s practice:
• Write down three things that you know are promises from God that you haven’t received yet.
• Search the scriptures and condition your heart with its truth.
• Take authority over them with God’s word and record it so you’re reminded that God never forsakes you and that His promises are yes and amen in Christ Jesus.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests. Keep those coming.