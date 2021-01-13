Peace may seem laughable, especially when we’re warring with old wounds, suffocating in a deep well of pain, frustrated and possibly mired in depression.
When we’re stuck in a damaging mindset, it takes intentional effort to transition into a viable mindset. Think of all the hours we studied past grievances, allowing the aftermath to affect us as if it were still relevant. How would life be different if we spent those hours mediating on things that bring peace?
I’m not suggesting that negative emotions aren’t valuable. They allow us to assess where we are. Pain is part of the process and is an awesome tool if we utilize it to rise from the ashes. What happened to us should never be diminished.
It happened.
It happened to us.
But now, the past in the rearview mirror and no longer has the ability to stake a claim in us unless we allow it.
We can choose to walk in the same story we’ve created for ourselves—based on circumstances, or we can choose to walk in peace in spite of those circumstances.
It’s up to us how we show up in life. It’s up to us on how, when and where we will rise. It’s up to us to step into peace that surpasses all understanding.
Philippians 4:7 (NIV)
And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
No matter what our present circumstances—and there are some doozies—we can live in peace.
1 Thessalonians 5:23 (NIV)
May God himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Today’s Practice:
In order to walk in this truth, it’s important that we make the decision to desire peace so much that we are willing to sacrifice time and energy to attain it.
We get to determine what peace looks like to us. Picture it, write it down, meditate on it. Maybe it’s keeping composure with a family member. Maybe it’s letting go of financial overwhelm. Maybe it’s a relationship with a spouse. Whatever it is, we get to calculate how to bring freedom to that area.
Finally and most importantly, we get to allow God to influence our hearts through His word and His promises. He’s promised us peace. It’s up to us to accept it.
Remember, everything you need to rise from the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.