Many of us are unaware when we self-sabotage or purposely put on blinders to why we procrastinate. Like when we put off a life-saving health exam, pay a bill, or skirt an overdue apology.
Maybe self-sabotage has less to do with avoidance and more to do with unhealthy behaviors. Like smoking/drugs, impulse buying, overeating, and intentional self-harm.
Or we self-sabotage our relationships because we don’t believe we deserve them. Like cheating on a spouse, lying to a parent, betraying a friend.
Insecurity seems to be the root cause of self-sabotage. It’s because we don’t feel capable or good enough to follow through on our big-picture goals or treat ourselves with love and respect.
As a result of this insecurity, we prove ourselves undeserving by messing up situations and relationships before a good outcome has a chance to blossom.
Whatever form of self-sabotage we suffer, we can learn to untie these destructive behaviors at their very root.
It’s imperative that we form a new relationship with ourselves through Christ Jesus, Who laid down His life for ours. There’s nothing we’ve ever done or will do that Jesus won’t help us through. We can pour out our hearts to Him, and He will heal us. Jesus invites us to give Him our burdens becuase He’s willing to carry all that disturbs or hurts us.
Matthew 11:28 Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
By grace, we can encourage ourselves with positive self-talk. By grace, we can treat ourselves with respect. By grace, we can forgive ourselves and learn to trust our choices, decisions, and newfound behavior.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Pick a scripture to speak over yourself daily.
2. Speak affirmations aloud about yourself in front of a mirror.
3. If you tell yourself you’re going to do something, fol.low through.
4. If you mess up along your journey, dust yourself off, forgive and move forward.
Romans 12:2 And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.