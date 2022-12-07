When God created us in His image, He equipped us for life on earth. So, it breaks His heart when He hears us trash talk ourselves and, subsequently, create limiting beliefs.
If we’ve uttered, “I’ll always be sick.”
God says, “For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds...” Jeremiah 30:17
If we’ve said, “I’ll always be broke.”
God’s answers, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future..” Jeremiah 29:11
If we’ve spoken, “I’ll be this way until the day I die.”
The Word of God declares, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
Negative statements serve as a debilitating crutch, an excuse to cease growing and become all God engineered us to be. And, if we’re not careful, we’ll bubble wrap these sabotaging words in emotions and create self-fulfilled prophecy.
Our brains can be our friends or our enemy. We can find solutions, or we can find sorrow.
Romans 8:35 & 37 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.
Since we’re more than conquerors, we’re capable of slaying self-trash-talk and rewiring our brains according to who God says we are.
Galatians 2:20 I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.
It’s up to us to use our words and emotions intentionally, even if it feels like we’re lying at first.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Discover how much God loves you. When you know His love for you is genuine—not based on your works but by faith—you’ll readily accept that you were powerfully and wonderfully made.
2. Spend time with God in prayer, worship, and meditation to build a relationship. Remember when you fell in love with a significant other? You carved out time to spend together because you wanted to deepen the relationship. God wants a deeper relationship with you, too.
3. Write a confession list and speak it aloud in the mirror daily. Be sure to engage your emotions to root the new self-belief.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.