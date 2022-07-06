I recently read a passage that resonated with me, added nuance I hadn’t realized, and reminded me that we Christ believers win.
Isaiah 54:14 You shall establish yourself in righteousness (rightness, in conformity with God’s will and order): you shall be far from even the thought of oppression or destruction, for you shall not fear, and from terror, for it shall not come near you.
The “for you shall not fear” part wafted off the page and struck my heart. Because of the absence of fear, oppression and destruction cannot come. They are uninvited forces that must heel under our righteousness. When we put our trust in God and abide in Jesus the way he instructs us in John 15, oppression and destruction become void of power.
No matter what’s happening in the world, we can choose to dropkick fear and doubt from our hearts by renewing our minds. By reminding ourselves whose we are.
1 John 4:4 You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.
God knew we’d struggle with the world’s oppression and upheaval, so His Word instructs us to be diligent about our mindsets.
Romans 12:2 And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
The beautiful truth is that God never gave us a spirit of fear (2 Timothy 1:7), so there’s no need to lash out at our fellow man when we disagree. Rather, we should show them love and grace, prove that we have sound minds because we belong to God.
I’m not suggesting we roll over and allow folks to take advantage of us, but I am suggesting that we respond in a way that glorifies our heavenly Father.
Romans 8:31-32 If God is for us, who can be against us? 32 He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?
TODAY’S PRACTICE
• Renew your mind with God’s word. Daily.
• Record three confessions and write them in your heart.
• The next time you feel afraid, doubtful, and flat-out angry, lean on Jesus and find rest for your souls (Matthew 11:29).
Isaiah 58:11 And the Lord shall guide you continually and satisfy you in drought and in dry places and make strong your bones. And you shall be like a watered garden and like a spring of water whose waters fail not.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.