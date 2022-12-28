Many moons ago, we prayed for our sons’ future wives. Tyler Mark was a vivacious six-year-old when we began to pray for his future love. He was a lovebug from the start—kissing girls in preschool. Marek John was a one-and-half-year-old ball of lightning. Zapping everything in his toddler path.
Even though we had no clue who God had handpicked for our boys, we prayed blessings over these girls. We prayed that their hearts would match our sons’ and their efficiencies would balance our boys’ deficiencies and vice versa. Since we equipped the boys with self-assurance and self-sufficiency, we prayed that these young women-to-be would be bold yet brim with compassion. We prayed that they would share mutual respect and lifelong love.
A tall order doesn’t even cover it.
And yet God blessed our boys who graduated high school with the loves of their lives.
On December 8th of this year, we celebrated the union of Marek John and his lovely bride, Savannah Fransbergen-Abrehamsen (say that five times fast). The couple reunited at Christmas time when Marek came home from leave in Korea a few years ago.
My momma-heart is full now that we’ve experienced the fruit of our prayers.
Two-fold.
Tyler Mark and Kaley will celebrate eight years of marriage on December 31st. They’ve given us two gorgeous granddaughters who we adore.