Hope is the confident expectation of good, and when it’s tardy—late to a game we set in motion—it makes the heart sick.
We’ve all engaged with wishing. Every time we blow out cake candles, throw a coin into a wishing fountain, or pin our dreams upon the proverbial star.
Here’s the difference between wishing and hoping:
A wish is a want that is likely unattainable as described in this Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition:
Wish: to have a desire for (something, such as something unattainable) wished he could live his life over.
Hope, on the other hand, is attainable.
Hope: …transitive verb. 1: to desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment…
Our heavenly Father pumped His Word full of hope, so we never have to despair, even in the worst times. He’s there for us, promising that we should be anxious for nothing, but through prayer and thanksgiving, we should make our wants known to Him. (Philippians 4:6)
God’s promises are yes and amen, even when they take some time to creep into reality.
2 Corinthians 1:20-22 For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us. Now He who establishes us with you in Christ and has anointed us is God, who also has sealed us and given us the Spirit in our hearts as a guarantee.
We glorify God through His promises when we use our talents and gifts to build His kingdom.
Jesus instructed Peter to feed His sheep, and by Peter’s action and love for Jesus, the influential disciple went on to have a fruitful ministry. When we put our minds and hearts on what He instructs, hope becomes a tangible thing.
This past month, my latest novel became a finalist in the Florida Writer’s Royal Palm Literary competition.
Since I won in 2019, I failed to enter the semi-finals with my work in 2020 and 2021. Even though I entered the proverbial valley, I didn’t lose hope because I knew what God had called me to do. So, I worked harder and activated my faith with action. I’m also happy to report that after reading my two revised chapters this past week, my agent gave me the thumbs up to finish my novel that she tore up in April.
While I rewrite, I’m keeping my eyes on this scripture:
Proverbs 13:12 Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when the desire is fulfilled, it is a tree of life.
What would it benefit me or others to turn my hope into wishes by not mixing my faith with action? (James 2:14-26)
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1 Write down something you’re hoping beyond hope for and find a corresponding scripture to help light your path.
2 Communicate with God, seeking Him for guidance on your journey.
3 Act on your faith. Create a goal chart with actionable steps to obtain God’s promise.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com