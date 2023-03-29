Excuses handcuff our potential and choke our purpose. They’re a defense against making progress, a hindrance to our growth.
If our God, who teaches us to profit, has given us ways to prosper, why do we remind ourselves that we grew up poor?
If our God, who teaches us to love, has given us ways to forgive, why do we remind ourselves that we have a right to bitterness?
If our God, who teaches us to live in peace, has given us ways to harmonious living, why do we remind ourselves that we prefer chaos?
Whatever our relationship is to the excuse, we owe it to ourselves to examine if we’ve set up a pattern around it.
3 indicators of an excuse-driven life
1. We repeat history. Even if we’ve experienced incremental growth, we’re reigned back by the belief that we’ll never experience better than we have now.
2. When our purpose presents itself, we subconsciously sabotage it. Because it runs contrary to what we believe we’re capable of attaining.
3. We constantly say, “I can’t, because__” Fill in the blank: Lack of resources or confidence. Fear of failure or success.
Lack and fear have no place in us (1 John 4:18). We compromise our integrity when we embrace that duo because we turn our backs on God’s will for our lives.
Romans 1: 20-21 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.
What if we glorify God by flipping the script? Traded futile thoughts for thankful thoughts. If we’re rehearsing excuses, doesn’t it behoove us to bust through the defenses and live our God-given purpose out loud with a grateful heart?
As difficult as patterns are to break, they’re worth breaking when God has something so much bigger for us.
Today’s practice
• Develop a grateful heart by writing ten daily things you’re thankful for. When we turn our hearts toward God’s provision, we’ll experience abundant life.
• When an excuse crops up, prune it with the reminder of what God has placed in your heart. Imagine the outcome of this dream, goal, and purpose.
• When fear comes, remind yourself that love conquers all and that God wouldn’t place a dream in your heart without giving you a way to slay it.
