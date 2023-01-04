Insecurity is so compelling, so persuasive, that some folks overthrow their peer’s praise in favor of its malicious opinion. They’d rather believe they don’t matter. That they aren’t good enough. That their family would be better off without them. That they have no purpose.
That they’ll always be a depressed mess.
These layered lies stack up against a person’s heart. They obscure God’s truth and create a skewed reality that they can accept, even if it can kill them.
For some, it’s a deep-seated mental health issue that may require professional help. For others, they’re able to conquer the sinister inner dialect by renewing their minds.
Romans 12:2 And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
Luke 1:76-79 “And you, child, will be called a prophet of the Most High; For you will go on before the Lord (the Messiah) to prepare His ways; To give His people the knowledge of salvation By the forgiveness of their sins, Because of the tender mercy of our God, With which the Sunrise (the Messiah) from on high will dawn and visit us, To shine upon those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, To guide our feet [in a straight line] into the way of peace and serenity.”
Let’s shine in someone’s darkness and show them the path to salvation.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Find a scripture that resonates with you about how much you mean to God and the world. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.
2. Love yourself. Look yourself in the mirror every day—no matter how ridiculous your feel—and say, “God loves you, and you matter,” until you know this truth deep in your heart, and no one can shake your confidence.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
Your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests truly bless me. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com