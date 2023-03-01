The below definition of Fixer from Esteemology.com hits the nail on the head:
Fixer: Someone who engages in relationships with dysfunctional partners, with an uncontrollable need to help, give, rescue, and recreate that person into the image that they desire.
Those last six words pack a punch: “into the image that they desire.”
Long ago, I held the reigns to the Fixer definition tightly. I wore myself out trying to break my husband into what I thought I needed. But, no matter how hard I spurred him, his square peg refused to fit my triangle-sized heart. I possessed an all-consuming need to fix his issues—primarily so I didn’t have to mend my own—but he didn’t want help. He didn’t want to be healed. He didn’t want to be fixed.
And, here’s the kicker, he never gave me his consent.
I couldn’t be more blessed that my husband didn’t give into my fixer mentality, my need for co-dependency, although at the time, I almost lost him over it. Because if he had leaned on me to rescue and fix and save, I might have never sought God’s healing.
However, other folks make it their mission to rescue someone who takes and never gives. This dependent person convinces themselves that they need the fixer, so they make manipulative demands, and do little or nothing for themselves. Alas, this taker is never mindful of the fixer’s needs or desires.
The fixer willingly takes on all of the dependent’s problems, convincing themselves they are the only one qualified to help.
You may have a Savoir Complex if…
You leave work to attend to their mistake.
You break plans to help them.
You monetarily pay for what they won’t or can’t.
You confess, “He / she needs me,” on a reoccurring basis.
You put their needs before yours.
Ultimately, deep down, you rescue them to convince yourself you’re valuable when God has already created you as valuable.
Beware: No matter how much the giver gives; it will never be enough for the taker.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Examine what you’re getting out of a one-sided relationship. What is it that is keeping you frozen in savior mode. Is there something you’re lacking, compensating for, or trying to heal within yourself? Meditate and excavate the root of this behavior.
2. Decide if you want to continue to be their savior or be your own by relying on the one true Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
3. Place all the energy you placed in saving them toward encouraging yourself. Journal self-encouragement and find scriptures that help you identify with who you are in God through Christ.
4. Empower yourself by loving yourself as a best friend.
It wasn’t until I redefined my life through God in Christ that I stopped pushing for my husband to conform. I gained genuine compassion and saw myself and him in a renewed light. Because of my God shift, he sought Jesus for himself.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
Feel free to reach out with questions, prayer requests or to schedule an appointment: