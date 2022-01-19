At a Jan. 20 ceremony at the Supreme Court of Florida, The Florida Bar will recognize 20 lawyers in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits for their work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients. Attorney David C. Sasser, 5th Judicial Circuit (Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties), will be recognized for making “pro bono a part of his practice from day one, whether through organized pro bono cases with Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida (CLSMF) or by assisting members of the public who reached out directly to him,” The Florida Bar said in a news release. Sasser has been volunteering with CLSMF for over 10 years, helping clients with foreclosure, estate planning and guardian advocacy matters. In addition, Sasser has been instrumental in the recruiting and mentoring of other pro bono attorneys. Watch this year’s awards ceremony live on Facebook, www.facebook.com/floridasupremecourt; WFSU: Gavel to Gavel, https://wfsu.org/gavel2gavel; and the Florida Channel, https://thefloridachannel.org; at 3:30 p.m.
Treadwell Farms, a family hemp company based in Lake County co-owned by Jammie Treadwell, was awarded the 2021 Florida Farm Bureau Federation CARES award for its implementation of best management practices for improving water quality. This includes nutrient management, irrigation management and water resource protection. CARES stands for County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship. Treadwell Farms is the first Lake County farmer to receive this award since 2017, the seventh Lake County farmer overall and the only Florida hemp farmer to date.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four judicial appointments, including that of Jason Nimeth, of Mount Dora, to serve as Judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court. Nimeth has served as a judge on the Lake County Court since his appointment by DeSantis in 2019. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for eight years in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and law degree from Barry University. Nimeth fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge S. Sue Robbins.