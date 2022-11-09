A new economic development organization to serve Lake County is forming, the Lake Economic Area Development Partnership. LEAD is a public/private organization created and designed to lead efforts in growing, diversifying and uniting the Lake County regional economy. LEAD board chair is Ben Pauluhn, owner of Mount Dora-based Optimus Energy Solutions. Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership Chief Growth Officer Heather Shubirg will oversee the LEAD team. Vice president of LEAD and business creation is Clermont resident Ray Villegas, who has worked at both the South Lake and Mount Dora Chambers of Commerce. Director of business retention and expansion is Mike Kelly, a Leesburg High School graduate and Lady Lake resident most recently employed as principal at Marion Technical College.
Lake Port Square was named the 2022 Business of the Year by Leesburg Partnership at its annual dinner and awards ceremony Oct. 5. The entity has served thousands of seniors over 30 years of offering independent and assisted living, memory care, rehabilitative and long-term skilled nursing care options at its 78-acre site by Lake Harris.
In Oakland, the police department has named Darron T. Esan as its new police chief. He brings 26 years of law enforcement experience and recently retired from the Orlando Police Department at the rank of lieutenant.
In the collegiate world, Marie Howlett, of Yalaha, graduated during the 2022–2023 school year with a master’s degree from Troy University using Troy Online. The university is based in Troy, Alabama.
Cameron Kelly, of Mount Dora, was named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.