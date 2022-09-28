Kimberly Stephens, communications manager for Lake County’s Emergency Dispatch team, has been named Director of the Year by Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) Finest Program, presented by NICE’s Public Safety division. NICE’s PSAPs’ Finest is an annual recognition program for emergency communications professionals. Stephens’ team nominated her for the award, and the nomination was supported by leadership in Lake, Volusia and Sumter counties, as well as The Villages and personal letters written by eight central Florida fire chiefs.
In August, Sarah Lux was named lead public information officer for Lake County. Previously, Lux was communications coordinator for the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office and public relations specialist for Orange County Utilities. Lux has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in anthropology and a master’s in public relations from Full Sail University. She is a member of the Public Relations Society of America and the Lake County chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association.
Local certified service technician Ed Shivers of Sam Boswell Buick GMC, Mount Dora, recently received GM World Class Technician status. To achieve that high level of expertise, he took more than 450 hours of training. Of the approximately 29,000 service technicians nationally, Shivers is one of the nearly 1,200 World Class Technicians.
Atwood Family Farm, a Eustis family-owned u-pick farm, and Williston-based Red, White & Blues Farm have rebranded to bring together the two family farms under one name, Amber Brooke Farms. Owners Ryan and Alison Amber Atwood (Eustis), and Michael and Brooke Hill (Williston) say the new name “is rooted in family, love and unconditional support.”
Mount Dora High School senior Zoe Carmi, Tavares High School senior Dylan M. Esperto, East Ridge High School senior Kaitlyn J. Oikle and two Eustis High School seniors, Colin B. Balderson and Jesse S. Bray, have been named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Each student has an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million, which will be offered next spring.
Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, congratulates these local students on being named to the summer 2022 president’s list: Briana Swearingen, Suresh Patel and Ashley McBride of Eustis; Timothy Cortes and Julie Mathews of Tavares; and Savannah Massey and Danielle Sousa of Leesburg.
Abigail Conner, of Mount Dora, has enrolled for at the University of Findlay, located in Findlay, Ohio, and is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies.
Kanani Morris was one of four persons recognized by the Florida Association of County Agriculture Agents as an Outstanding Agriculturist of the Year. Kanani, a resident of The Villages, is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist who donates time and resources to collaborate with Sumter County UF/IFAS Extension faculty to conduct trainings in tree health, pruning techniques, equipment safety and field demonstration exercises.
