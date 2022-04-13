April 5, Mount Dora Cen-ter for the Arts announced that Janet Gamache, acting interim executive director of the not-for-profit organization since October 2021, had accepted the board’s offer to serve as the cen-ter’s permanent executive direc-tor. In addition, former Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst was voted in unanimously as MD-CA’s board president in March.
The sale of the Mount Dora Center for the Arts building also has closed. A larger building will be built directly behind the cur-rent location at 138 E. 5th Ave-nue in downtown Mount Dora on Royellou Lane. The facility will feature 4,000 square feet, two floors, flexible classroom space and a rooftop event area. Construction is set to begin this summer.
“Coordinating people and projects is second nature to me. Having the opportunity to work doing what I love to do, support the arts, and in the community that I call home is a dream,” Gamache said.
For more information, go to www.MountDoraArt.org.