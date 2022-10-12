The Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle awarded a total of $30,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year to 11 central Florida residents pursuing higher education degrees: Ian Balajadia of Mount Dora, studying nursing at the University of Central Florida; Taria Burch, Eustis, pharmacy, Florida A&M University; Faith Burno, Tavares, digital media, Seminole State College; Paris Chambliss, Eustis, computer animation, Ringling College of Art and Design; Dustin Dunlap, Tavares, criminal justice, Mars Hill University; Makayla Fenner, Eustis, psychology and social work, Rollins College; Noah Fourari, Mount Dora, finance, University of Central Florida; Kalista Hass, Mount Dora, elementary education, Southeastern University; Hannah Leto, Mount Dora, fine arts and business, University of North Florida; Shelby Mulholland, Umatilla, public relations and business, University of Florida; and Shelby Taylor, Umatilla, education and psychology, Stetson University.
On World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties awarded two local early learning center teachers with the Red Apple Award for excellence in teaching: Brandy Locklin of The Villages Early Childhood Center in Sumter County and Lylia McCloud of Brown’s Early Learning Academy in Lake County. Both winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to improving their children’s outcomes in the classroom. The Red Apple Award is part of UWLS’ Master Teacher Program, headed by Thawanna Hurge and designed to improve learning outcomes that better prepare children for kindergarten and beyond.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida recently recognized volunteers at its 2022 Volunteer Awards for contributions to the organization and its mission to fight hunger. One of the recipients honored was Minneola resident Alfred “Al” Delio, who received the “Going the Extra Mile” award. Second Harvest leaders honored Delio because he actively seeks out opportunities to be more helpful. Since 2016, he has contributed more than 2,100 hours of service to feeding hope across Central Florida.
Valdosta State University has awarded Jorge Gauvin Caraballo of Eustis the Ingram Music Scholarship for its fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Caraballo is one of more than 350 students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc.
Correction: The photo of Tavares High School senior Dylan M. Esperto was misidentified in the Sept. 28 issue. Esperto is one of five Lake County students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Each student has an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million, which will be offered next spring.
