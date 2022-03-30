March 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Stephens, of Umatilla, to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council. Also appointed were Scott Stryker, of Estero, and Stephanie Wardein, of Babcock Ranch, and reappointed was Sarah Glassner, of Tallahassee. Stephens is senior vice president for United Southern Bank and chairman of the Trails Committee of Lake 100 and Friends of Lake County Trails. In 2020, he was awarded the Florida Bicycle Association’s Trails Promoter of the Year Award and the Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award.
March 17, the ribbon-cutting of a new affordable housing community for seniors in Eustis, Valencia Grove II, was attended by Eustis Mayor Michael Holland, Lake County Commissioner Leslie Campione, Housing Trust Group CEO Matthew Rieger, and former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning, whose non-profit, AM Affordable Housing, collaborated with HTG to build the community.