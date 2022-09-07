After 30 years of service – 21 of those as police chief, Stoney Lubins retired Aug. 31. Before becoming a police officer, Chief Lubins was a paramedic and firefighter. He is a graduate of Daytona State College. “Over the past 21 years, under the leadership of Chief Lubins, TPD has continued to aggressively fight crime, innovate with new technology and further increase transparency with our community,” said City Administrator John Drury. Sarah Coursey, a 13-year Tavares Police Department veteran, has been promoted as the city’s 23rd police chief.
Orlando Health recently awarded Lake County emergency dispatcher Tina Mumley their first-ever Stork Award for helping a laboring mother deliver her baby. The resident called 911 in active labor while her husband drove to the hospital. Mumley talked the mom through the birthing process over the phone, and the newborn was safely in their mother’s arms when the family arrived at the emergency room. Mumley, an emergency dispatch supervisor, has served Lake County since 2008. “Tina is a natural leader,” said Kimberly Stephens, emergency dispatch manager. “She treats everyone with respect and places the needs of her staff above her own. She consistently demonstrates high standards of ethics and fairness and has always created a culture of trust and caring among her peers.”
Lake County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Tony Cuellar has been promoted to deputy chief operations, effective August 28. Originally from South Florida, Cuellar joined LCFR as a volunteer in 1998 and was hired the next year. Chief Cuellar is known and respected by his personnel for his leadership and consistency, a news release stated. “Throughout the multiphase reorganization of Fire Rescue and Lake Emergency Medical Services, his role will be essential in implementing the realignment as one agency,” the release said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn has been appointed as one of 12 members of the newly established Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development (RCED). The other members are based across the country, from Oregon to Puerto Rico. The subcommittee will work with the Equity Commission and its Agriculture Subcommittee to provide recommendations to the Secretary that address issues and concerns to rural development, persistent poverty and underserved communities. RCED Subcommittee members will join the Equity Commission and its Agriculture Subcommittee at the a public meeting Sept. 21–22. Submit public comments via email to equitycommission@usda.gov.
The qualifying period for the City of Eustis Commission Seats 1 and 2 closed on Aug. 12. Michael Holland is unopposed for Seat 2. Gary Ashcraft and Bruce Johnson both qualified for Seat 1 and will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. The winner of that seat and Holland will be sworn in at the first meeting in January 2023.
The Florida Festivals & Events Association recently announced winners of its annual SunSational Awards during its 28th annual convention and tradeshow in Orlando, and the City of Eustis Events and Tourism Department was recognized in multiple categories: First place for both Eustis Music Fest for Children’s Programming and Eustis Music Fest T-Shirt Design, second place for the Georgefest website design, and third place for both its Georgefest banners and Georgefest radio advertising.