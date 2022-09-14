Pedro Mendez is the new postmaster at the Howey-in-the-Hills Post Office, responsible for delivery and retail operations at Howey-in-the-Hills and Yalaha Post Offices with more than 2,300 business and residential delivery points. He is a 29-year postal employee who began his career as a rural carrier in Kissimmee. Mendez replaces the former postmaster, Thomas A. Speer III, who transferred to another facility.
The new program coordinator at Trout Lake Nature Center is Shannon Lusk, who previously worked as a naturalist at environmental education centers in South Carolina and Minnesota, where she facilitated nature experiences and adventure education, cared for the education animals, taught preschool and managed events. Lusk holds a master’s degree in environmental studies and environmental education.
In the collegiate world, Erin Brown of Eustis earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences degree at the University of Alabama and received her degree during the Tuscaloosa-based college’s Aug. 6 summer commencement ceremonies. Last month, Esmeraly Diaz Rosario of Leesburg was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. In addition, Miles Drennan, from Tavares, is one of more than 4,500 students who have started the fall 2022 semester at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, as first-year college students.
And at the high school level, Roxroy Wiggins, a Lake Minneola High School senior, earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Wiggins, who is also a state champion weightlifter for his division, earned the National African American Recognition Award.
Aug. 26, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bret Jones, of Clermont; Timothy Morris, of Leesburg; and Marlene O’Toole, of Lady Lake; and the reappointment of David Hidalgo and Ivy Parks, both of Clermont, to the Lake-Sumter State College District Board of Trustees. These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties recently received a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo for its Stronger Families Program, which focuses on the areas of income, education and health for people from all walks of life. The program Stronger Families provides families from all walks of life with an opportunity to become even stronger. this instructional program is a fifteen-week course that meets on Thursday nights and shares guidance, instruction, and resources with participants. The goal of the Stronger Families program is to provide a hand up in essential areas such as budgeting, buying a home, increasing salary, or eating healthy on a budget.
Over the next five years, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will be investing $4 billion in the Central Florida region through the Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Five-Year Work Plan, which was adopted in May. Some of the projects could affect Lake County residents, with a new interchange planned on SR 429 at Binion Road and resurfacing on both SR 429 and SR 453. In addition, road widening will be done on SR 429 in the Clermont area.