As Lake County’s population continues to grow, questions arise about how that growth can be managed to the benefit of all – from residents and visitors to the wildlife that calls the area home.
With this in mind, area environmental groups will gather for a Conservation Symposium April 30, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.
“The purpose of the symposium is to recognize past environmental accomplishments in Lake County, learn about the different conservation groups and their missions, and explore challenges and possible solutions for Lake County as it grows,” according to an event news release. “Finally, it is to develop an action plan for working together to conserve Lake County’s ecosystems and wildlife while maintaining wildlife connections as Lake County experiences unprecedented growth now and in the coming years.”
The symposium kicks off with time to network and visit organizations’ exhibits and is followed by lunch, speakers addressing various topics such as environmental justice, water, open space and climate change, and wrap-up conversation.
“Hopefully, this discussion will generate actions to help build a sustainable and ‘green’ future for Lake County. The symposium is an opportunity for people to become educated about many environmental challenges and become part of the solution,” organizers said.
Keynote speaker is Dr. Beverly Ward, field secretary for Earthcare, with “Centering Environmental Justice in Lake County’s Conservation Work.”
The forum “Water, Open Space and Climate Change – Challenges and Solutions” will include Cassandra Brown, Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor; Ron Hart, hydrologist and former executive director, Lake County Water Authority; and Dr. Mark Hostetler, University of Florida professor, Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation; and Rick Ault, founding member of Keep Clermont Rural.
Numerous organizations have united to host the symposium: All About the Ballots, Aquatic Preserve Alliance of Central Florida, Citizens for the Preservation of Rural, Friends of Lake Louisa State Park, Friends of Seminole State Forest, Friends of the Wekiva River, Mount Dora Friends of the Environment, Native Plant Society’s Passionflower and Lake Beautyberry chapters, Lake County Conservation Council, League of Environmental Educators in Florida, NAACP’s Tri-City Branch, Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County and Trout Lake Nature Center.
Tickets are $15 and include lunch, with proceeds to support the Trout Lake Nature Center and its education programs. To purchase a ticket, go to www.universe.com/conserve2022. For further information, contact Jane Hepting, symposium chair, at 352-250-6771 or hepting.jane@gmail.com.