“I can’t fail,” she stated with strength and conviction. Leesburg High School senior Savannah Griffis believes these words, and she has held onto them tightly for the past two years. Now on the cusp of high school graduation, she reflects on a time when she wasn’t sure if she would achieve such a milestone. At just 18 years old, Savannah has already endured struggles that most people will never face. Her “I can’t fail” attitude is what has pushed her through tough times and now carries her in an upward trajectory and into a bright future.
As a sophomore in high school, Savannah wasn’t learning to drive or going on first dates. She was looking for a place to live. Unable to remain in her “often difficult” home life, she spent several months looking for a new place to live – at one point even living in a shed. She and her boyfriend stayed with various family members, sometimes having to move suddenly as their situation changed.
Perhaps the greatest challenge Savannah faced was when she realized she was pregnant. Not quite 17 at the time, with no place to call home and limited prospects, she now had another life depending on her. It was at this point, she said, her hopes of finishing high school were almost gone. Her GPA was nearly a full point below the graduation requirement, as she had put school on the back burner while dealing with life’s many hurdles. After a time of struggle and reflection, she then made a decision to prioritize her education.
“I can’t fail. I have someone depending on me for everything,” she reminded herself.
Savannah’s commitment to improving her life for herself and her now 18-month-old son put her on a new course, one of success. She was able to raise her GPA over a full point.
“In the last year, Savannah has worked incredibly hard. She has been through so much, and to be where she is now is absolutely amazing. Her dedication to improving her life is inspiring,” said Catherine Locket, a school counselor at Leesburg High School.
Currently, Savannah works five days a week at a daycare while attending school full time and raising her son. Though her days are busy and the work is hard, she is scheduled to march with her class in graduation ceremonies. Permanent housing has eluded her so far, but she is optimistic.
“I am so grateful for the life I have, because I know what it’s like to have nothing, and I won’t let that be the life my son grows up in,” she says. One thing is certain: Savannah will not give up.
Congratulations to Savannah and the rest of the graduation class at Leesburg High School!