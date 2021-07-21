Whiskers is a very special and lucky little lady, according to The Animal League.
“You see, I am not able to tell my friends what happened, but I survived an incident that left my jaw misaligned, left paw scared and my tail nicked. After lots of love and care from my wonderful friends at The Animal League, I am fully recovered and am running and playing just like any other kitty,” Whiskers says. “My foster mom says that I am a lap kitty, chest kitty or whatever part of you that I can get to be close! I like to be held and brushed too – and am even okay with baths! I have a soft, sweet meow and am a purr machine. If you have a scratching posts and pad, I would love that, too! I would prefer to be an only kitty as I would like to have you all to myself as I adore attention!”
Interested in providing Whiskers her forever home? Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at www.theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Wellness Center also provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services at its location, 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg. Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org.