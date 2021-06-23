The Animal League Adoption Center – Princess Peach
Princess Peach is a 15-month-old kitty looking for her forever family.
She is a gorgeous girl, with bright and beautiful green eyes, according to the Animal League.
“My friends say that I am bit of a social butterfly and that l like everybody,” Princess Peach says. “I play with my toys by myself here, but it sure would be fun if I had a family that would play with me. I enjoy attention and especially like to have my head and back scratched. My only real ‘dislike’ is not having a family of my very own.”
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.