The Florida Department of Health in Lake is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members and eligible students at four elementary schools this week. There is no charge to participants.
Vaccinations will be available Dec. 6 at Beverly Shores Elementary School and Dec. 7 at Grassy Lake Elementary School, 4-6 p.m. each day. Dec. 8, they will be offered at Eustis Heights Elementary School, 3-5 p.m. And Dec. 9, Lost Lake Elementary School will offer the immunizations, 4-6 p.m. All immunization sites will be at the schools’ cafeterias, according to a Lake County Schools news release.
Participants who received first doses on Lake school campuses the week of Nov. 15 may receive second doses on these dates.
Pfizer boosters also will be available for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago.
First doses also will be given, but recipients will need to go a Florida Health Department office or other site for the second dose, which will be due three weeks later.
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
Nov. 15, the Florida Department of Health in Lake started offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 5 and up.
Consent forms for adults and children are available on the Lake County Schools website, www.lake.k12.fl.us.
Participants are asked to bring completed forms with them to the vaccination event to save time. However, blank forms also will be available onsite.
The school district also maintains a COVID-19 Data Dashboard with weekly reports on case positivity data, quarantine counts and individual school status. Visit https://bit.ly/3DsFdvU