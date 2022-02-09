A full service salon and day spa located just steps away from downtown Eustis,
Phoenix Salon is excited to roll out some brand new services never before offered here. With the addition of two new specialists, the salon and spa is adding an exciting variety of treatments to the expanding menu of services.
Fully licensed and trained cosmetologist Autumn has a passion for all things beauty - and is a true talent in both hair and skincare. Along with offering a complete array of hair services, Autumn is an aesthetician, offering full face and body waxing services as well as individualized facials for women and men of all ages and skin types. Her expertise doesn’t stop there, Autumn also offers brow and lash tints, brow lamination and lash lifts. These treatments create fuller lashes and groomed brows that POP, without the expense or frustration of artificial enhancements - and the results last 6 to 8 weeks! You have to see it to believe it!
Whether dealing with aches and pain or simply looking for a way to soothe tired muscles and relax, everyone can benefit from a massage. Phoenix is proud to introduce their newest massage therapist, Nicole. With a strong drive to help others, Nicole brings with her a plethora of skills, unique techniques and extensive knowledge in the practice of massage therapy. While traditional relaxation massage is definitely on the menu, Nicole is well-versed and experienced in many diverse modafties ranging from Ashiatsu Barefoot Massage to herbal and essential oil preparations and Ayurveda Massage. If you don’t know about these techniques, don’t feel intimidated - each session begins with a consultation to help tailor a session around the type of massage that is best for your individual needs. Economical series packages and memberships are available.
Treat the one you love to a Phoenix Salon gift certificate this Valentine’s Day! Each gift can be used on ANY salon service offered, as well as retail products. It’s the gift of beauty and relaxation and they’ll love you for it!