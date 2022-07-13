Calling local nature photographers! Submission deadline for W.T. Bland Public Library’s annual Pollinators in the Garden photography contest is Friday, July 15.
The Mount Dora library’s contest has two age categories: ages 17 and under, and 18 and over. Sponsored by The Mount Dora Library Association, the contest also offers cash prizes.
Photography contest entries will be displayed in the library lobby throughout August.
Pick up contest guidelines at the library or request them via email to library@cityofmountdora.com. All entrants must have a Lake County Library System library card in good standing.