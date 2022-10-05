Sept. 12, Evelyn Calatayud of Tavares took this serene photo on Deer Island, showing a mighty great blue heron surveying its world, with Lake Dora in background.
Did you know great blue herons (also known as GBHs by birders) are the largest of the North American herons? These statuesque birds are surprisingly efficient predators, capturing not just fish, frogs and snakes with those dangerous beaks, but also small birds and burrowing mammals.
