Sam Neal, of Tavares, recently sent in this fun photo of a large click beetle.
“Because of their striking appearance and their large size, beetles of the genus Alaus are commonly brought to the attention of nursery inspectors and Cooperative Extension Service agents,” says the University of Florida. The large false “eyes” on the back are likely to repel potential predators, and the click beetle is not considered a serious pest. In fact, according to UF/IFAS, the beetle’s larva is considered beneficial in that it feeds on many wood-boring beetle larvae.
Thanks for sharing, Sam!
