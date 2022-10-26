“I have a Banyan tree in my backyard,” writes Judy Platt, of Mount Dora. “I have been told that it’s the farthest one north in the state. It was brought up in a pot from Venezuela and planted in the early 50s.”
The Banyan tree, native to the Indian subcontinent, is recognized by its aerial roots that grown from the tree’s limbs and let gravity take them to the ground, where they root, further stabilizing the burly. According to Roadtrippers.com, Thomas Edison planted the first banyan tree in the continental U.S., at his estate in Fort Myers.
Thanks for sharing, Judy!
