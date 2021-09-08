Peggy Crouch, who lives on a little lake in the Eustis area, sent in a couple fun photos of her neighbors – a dancing sandhill crane and a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks with their young. We couldn’t decide which photo to include this week, so decided to use them both!
“I have all kind of wildlife right out my back door,” Peggy said, adding, “I enjoy taking pictures of them.”
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.