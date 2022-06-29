Barbara Vaughan, of Mount Dora, shared her photo of an anhinga drying its wings on the boardwalk at Lake Dora in the early morning light. The species is found in freshwater and coastal waters around the state, where it likes to go fishing by diving underwater to catch its meals. Unlike cormorants, which are found throughout the continental U.S. and even in Alaska, this species is only found in Florida and southern parts of the country, typically coastal areas. Likely because the long-necked anhingas swim with their bodies mostly submerged, they are also known as snake birds.
