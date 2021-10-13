Lisa Bostwick sent in this photo of a sandhill crane for her mother, Lyl Burns, who said these birds frequent her yard in Umatilla.
“They are so beautiful. At times, there are up to 14 of these beauties. This one is unique. I call it Sam, since I’m unsure of its gender,” she said. “I’m wondering if it’s injured or old, since the wings are always in this position. He can fly.”
This unusual bird pose has been witnessed by others, including the editor, who has seen a couple great blue herons position their wings in this manner over the years. Have you ever seen wading birds in this pose?
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.