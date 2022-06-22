Kathy Chance recently shared this cute photo of a baby owl.
“It is learning to fly every night in our backyard in Altoona. The mama flies overhead and watches over her baby. Baby flies from one tree to the other, then goes down in the yard and sits and spreads its wings and flies up. Such a cool thing to watch,” said our Triangle News Leader medical marketing representative. “I first thought it was two mating, but I Googled, ‘Why does an owl sit on the ground?’ and it explained what we were watching take place. We have named her Wisdom.”
