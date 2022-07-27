Leigh Smith, of Eustis, snapped this fun photo and had to share.
“I just happened to catch this rainbow as it was diving into the fountain,” she wrote. “We are so fortunate to have the rain. Without it, there would be no rainbows!”
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.