The night of May 15–16, much of the eastern U.S. had opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse, popularly called a blood moon. Here in Lake County, the eclipse began around 10 p.m. Sunday night, with the full moon completely in shadow of the earth around midnight. Because the moon was closer to the earth, as well, it was also known as a supermoon and appeared larger than usual.
Reader Kathi Cipriano, of Leesburg, sent in this photo she snapped of the moon as it was rising over Lake Eustis. While the eclipse hadn’t started at that point, the moon was impressive in size. Thanks for sharing, Kathi!
