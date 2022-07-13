10-year-old Gustavo Reyes-García took this photo at the July 1 Hometown Celebration in Eustis, and his mother, Mariamnays Garcia, sent it to us after he told her he’d like to participate in our Photo of the Week feature.
Gustavo also shared his thoughts on the Independence Day weekend: “Our founding fathers worked very hard to make this country a reality, so we should celebrate as much as we can. We must show our respects to the American flag, because it represents our rights and independence.”
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, along with a short description, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email your photo, plus your name and city of residence, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.