Reader Dan L. Keeling sent in this fun photo of a rooster weathervane that he recently saw at sunrise, which seems very appropriate.
He took the photo through his truck window while at a traffic light at Hwy. 441 and Radio Rd. in Leesburg.
“Always amazed at our beautiful sunrises,” Dan wrote.
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.