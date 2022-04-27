Reader Tex Comfort sent in this great view of a mother eagle and chick in their nest in Comfort’s yard in Eustis. The Bald Eagle, the national emblem of the U.S. since 1782, has been a spiritual symbol for native people long before that, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The species, once endangered, can be seen in every state in the country except Hawaii.
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.