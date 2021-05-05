Reader Natalya Scarboro shared this sweet photo of a sandhill crane couple at their nest in a Lake County lake on April 24. Natalya said they’ve named the crane pair Doty and Mikey, and that she recently saw “an osprey fishing on the lake and Doty did not like it and was flapping her wings in protest.”
Sandhill cranes are focused on taking care of their young families this time of year, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled when driving through quiet neighborhoods and on busier streets. You never know where they’ll show up!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.