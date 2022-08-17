Reader Melissa Ortiz of Tavares sent in this great photo that captures the Twistee Treat in Tavares on a hot summer day.
“Was getting groceries at Winn Dixie across the street from this beautiful moment,” she wrote. “This is such a local picture – everyone knows this place. It’s hot and the sunset is amazing.”
