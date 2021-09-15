Gordon MacPherson of Mount Dora sent us this photo from the recent First Friday event in Eustis, held on Sept. 3.
“Community policing was there with this beautiful truck. Officers greeted and spoke with folks who walked by,” he said.
Thanks for sharing this great example of community outreach Gordon.
