Robert and Gina Sands moved to Tavares a little over two years ago and have been enjoying the wildlife, including these five beautiful sandhill cranes they observed strolling along the shore of Lake Dora in Tavares. Thanks for sharing, Robert and Gina!
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.