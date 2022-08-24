Reader Michael Ragsdale, of Tavares, sent in this photo of a very forward Cuban treefrog.
“The frog was crawling up my arm when I took that picture,” he wrote. “I am new to Florida and for fun am taking photos with my Android of life I come across … tortoises, snails, lizards, flowers, mushrooms, caterpillars, a hawk and other plant life and insects.”
While the Cuban treefrog can appear cute and friendly, it’s actually an invasive species that was introduced to the state about 100 years ago. Over the decades, it has established itself in numerous southern states and affected native species populations, according to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
“Cuban treefrogs are having negative impacts on Florida’s native species and ecosystems. ... In both natural and urbanized settings, Cuban treefrogs are known predators of Florida’s native treefrogs. … They also are known to eat several additional species of native frogs, lizards, and many types of invertebrates.”
According to UF/IFAS, many Florida homeowners have reported that Cuban treefrogs have become the dominant frog around their homes, and “they no longer see native species, such as squirrel treefrogs or green treefrogs, but only Cuban treefrogs.”
In addition, the frogs secrete an irritating mucus that can cause allergy-like reactions, including asthma attacks, in humans.
Thanks for sharing your great photo, Michael – and we’re glad the frog didn’t cause you any grief!
If you’d like to learn more about this invasive species, visit https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/uw259 or https://ufwildlife.ifas.ufl.edu/frogs/cubantreefrog.shtml.
