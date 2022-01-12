Elizabeth Reyes-García captured this great image of Lake Joanna from the Bay State South community.
“My family and I are new residents here in Eustis, Lake County,” she wrote. “So far, what we love here in Lake County are the sunsets and sunrises. We came from Altamonte Springs and it’s so much different and beautiful here. We love nature and this is the perfect place for us.”
Thanks for sharing, Elizabeth – and welcome to Lake County!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.