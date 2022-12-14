Peg Alvator of Mount Dora captured this striking sunset on Lake Dora near the lighthouse. With the clouds and their reflection, the photograph demonstrates the compositional technique of leading lines to draw a viewer’s eye toward an image’s focal point.
“I absolutely love photographing the sunsets on the Lake County lakes,” she wrote.
