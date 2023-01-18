Melanie Gardner, of Tavares, was awake at 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 16 to get this photo of the Artemis I rocket over Lake Saunders.
According to NASA, “Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars.” And we can see rocket launches at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral all the way over here in Lake County, including the Jan. 15 SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch.
(See Page 8 for a photo of Leesburg resident David Denault onsite for the launch.)
