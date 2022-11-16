Bill Bean recently shared this photo of Lake Dora in downtown Tavares.
“My three kids, Laura, Matthew and Insbrook, and I have lived in Lake County for four years now. We are truly blessed to live in an amazing community where it’s only a bike ride down the hill to see the amazing sunrises and sunsets,” he said.
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.