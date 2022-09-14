Last month, reader Gordon MacPherson of Mount Dora captured this great image of the Tavares train station at Wooton Park on a bright summer day.
Now the Tavares History Museum, the building is home to a variety of regional artifacts that honor the area’s history. And, did you know you could volunteer at the museum? Call 352-742-6319 to learn more.
Thanks for sharing, Gordon!
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.