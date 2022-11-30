“While looking for life to take pictures of behind Lake Point Senior Apartments, I spotted the pupal stage of the evolution of a Gulf Fritillary (the butterfly),” writes Tavares resident Michael Ragsdale. “Pictured is what I believe is one of the final stages of the formation of a chrysalis. At this point the Gulf Fritillary (as a caterpillar) is about to shed its head and the chrysalis will eventually reveal a Gulf Fritillary butterfly. After up to 21 days, the butterfly will break out of it.”
The colorful Gulf Fritillary butterflies are common sights in Central Florida, and their favorite plants to eat during their caterpillar stage are Passiflora species, including the common Maypop (Passiflora incarnata) and Corkystem (Passiflora suberosa) vines.
