Great blue herons are formidable predators, as you can see here as this one holds a long snake in its beak. Dan Keeling, of Leesburg, caught this moment while riding his bike around Silver Lake in Leesburg.
“I always carry my camera when bike riding around the lake,” he said. “You never know what you are likely to see.”
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.